16-Year-Old Girl Struck By Passing Vehicle While Getting On School Bus In York County: Police

A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after being hit by a passing car while getting on a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, authorities say.

Emergency responders were called to a report of a person struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township shortly after 7 a.m., as the area police detailed in a release that afternoon.

The Northeastern School District student suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to police.

The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened according to York County Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech.

It is unclear if the striking driver remained on the scene.

The Newberry Township Police Department is investigating this incident and asking that anyone who witnessed it call 717-938-2608.

