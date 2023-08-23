Red Lion Dad Electrocuted While On The Job, Authorities Say

Marty Mundis, 49, of the 800 block of West Broadway, York Township, was killed while on a job site in 12000 block of Mt Olivet Road in North Hopewell Township on Monday, according to a release by the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner was called to a report "that a man died after they struck a high-voltage electrical line" at 12:18 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech responded to investigate the scene and certify the death.

Marty died of electrical and thermal burns and the manner was accidental, according to the coroner's report.

He was operating a mechanic lift while working on a project for the company he founded Fieldstone Remodeling when he was shocked.

OSHA along with Met-Ed assisted at the scene, and this tragic death is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

Marty was a class of 1992 graduate of Red Lion Area High School where he was on the wrestling team, according to PA Wrestling.

He studied stonemasonry "under the guidance of Earl Dettinger" and "found his greatest joy at work in restoring stonework to its original beauty," as stated in his obituary. He went on to found his business, Fieldstone Remodeling, in 2009.

Marty enjoyed antiquing, driving his Mustang, fishing, and hunting, "but his greatest love was for his family and for everyone who crossed his path," his family wrote in his obituary Everyone he met was his friend, which is probably due to his devout faith in God. He attended Christ Church Yorkana, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 22 years Heather E. (Myers) Mundis, their two children; his parents Alan R. and Patty L. (Thompson) Mundis of Red Lion; brother Michael E. (Michelle) of York, Jason N. (Melissa Mancuso) of Stewartstown, Jared E. (Ashley) of Shiloh; and Brent E. (fiancée Caitlin Nonemaker) of Porters Sideling; maternal grandmother, Florence Thompson of York; and his extended family, as detailed in his obituary.

His pastor Rev. Jason Guillaume will officiate a Celebration of Life Tribute Service that will be held at the church he attended at 5 Main Street at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

His burial will be in Yorkana Cemetery.

"A time of gathering and fellowship will take place at the Church immediately following the burial," according to the obituary.

Marty’s service will be live-streamed on his obituary page.

Daily Voice reached out to his wife Heather to express our condolences.

