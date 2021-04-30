York Woman Charged With Felony For Attempting To Stab Man Who Disparaged Women

A 26-year-old woman was charged for allegedly trying to stab a man after he said negative things about "how women act,” according to Newberry Township Police.

Police arrested Barbara Michelle Castro-Camacho of Etters, after they were called to her home Monday around 10:40 p.m. for an assault, police said.

The attempted stabbing happened as a result of an argument, "Castro-Camacho became irate with him after he made a negative comment about how women act, while referring to (an) actress in a TV show," according to charging documents.

After his comments, a fight ensued between the man and Castro-Camacho, according to the charging documents.

Allegedly the man grabbed her and pinched her breast, which is when she grabbed a large butcher knife and tried to stab him in the neck.

When she missed, she "then grabbed a 'crow bar' which was a metal pole from a TV stand, and attempted to strike (him)," as stated in the charging documents.

She was unsuccessful in her attempts to harm the man, instead the home was trashed, with shattered all over the house, according to charging documents.

Castro-Camacho told police she acted in self defense.

The man had visible injuries-- including his neck-- and he was bleeding from his hand, say police.

The man refused to give police details other than blaming Castro-Camacho, according to charging documents.

Castro-Camacho was charged with the following:

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon

M1 Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offense Weapon

M2 Simple Assault

S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical

She was arraigned Tuesday. She was released on a $25,000 bond, according to court documents.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled May 19 at 11:15 a.m.

