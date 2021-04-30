Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

York Woman Charged With Felony For Attempting To Stab Man Who Disparaged Women

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Barbara Michelle Castro-Camacho
Barbara Michelle Castro-Camacho Photo Credit: York County Prison

A 26-year-old woman was charged for allegedly trying to stab a man after he said negative things about "how women act,” according to Newberry Township Police.

Police arrested Barbara Michelle Castro-Camacho of Etters, after they were called to her home Monday around 10:40 p.m. for an assault, police said.

The attempted stabbing happened as a result of an argument, "Castro-Camacho became irate with him after he made a negative comment about how women act, while referring to (an) actress in a TV show," according to charging documents.

After his comments, a fight ensued between the man and Castro-Camacho,  according to the charging documents.

Allegedly the man grabbed her and pinched her breast, which is when she grabbed a large butcher knife and tried to stab him in the neck.

When she missed, she "then grabbed a 'crow bar' which was a metal pole from a TV stand, and attempted to strike (him)," as stated in the charging documents.

She was unsuccessful in her attempts to harm the man, instead the home was trashed, with shattered all over the house, according to charging documents.

Castro-Camacho told police she acted in self defense.

The man had visible injuries-- including his neck-- and he was bleeding from his hand, say police.

The man refused to give police details other than blaming Castro-Camacho, according to charging documents.

Castro-Camacho was charged with the following:

  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon
  • M1 Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offense Weapon
  • M2 Simple Assault
  • S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical

She was arraigned Tuesday. She was released on a $25,000 bond, according to court documents.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled May 19 at 11:15 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.