Human feces and dirty underwear were found outside multiple people's homes say York Area Regional police.

Residents along the 200 block of Ark Drive in York Township contacted police after one resident found human feces on their front porch and soiled adult underwear in the neighboring yard around 10 a.m. on April 14.

"This was intentionally done but a motive is unknown," say police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.