York County Man Threw Dead Rat, Chicken On Neighbor's Porch, Say State Police

A York County man has been charged after throwing dead animals onto a neighbor's property, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Terry Miller, 61 of Peach Bottom Township was caught on camera picking up a dead rat and throwing it onto his 66-year-old neighbor's porch on Sunday, say state police.

This comes about one year after Miller threw a dead chicken on the same neighbor's porch in the 40 block of Water Street.

The neighbors told police they have "ongoing issues."

Miller was arrested and charged with harassment.

