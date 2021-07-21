York County Man Arrested Following Police Pursuit, Authorities Say

A York County man was arrest on felony charges after sending area police on chase on Tuesday.

Andrew Owen Blessing, 30, of Wrightsville sent police on a high speed chase around 8:15 p.m., according to police in Lower Windsor Township.

The pursuit began after he refused to stop when police attempted to pull him over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration.

The attempted traffic stop was in the area of the public boat ramps, located on Long Level Road, south of Craley Road.

Blessing sped off in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

He drove past police and drove through a stop sign at Long Level Road and Craley Road-- and then accelerated at a high speed and making a left turn onto Calvary Church Road.

Heavy rain ended the chase, but Blessing was apprehended later that day under circumstances that have not been released to the public.

Police have filed the following charges:

F3 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

M2 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

S Driving Unregistered Vehicle

S Duties At Stop Sign

S Driving at Safe Speed

S Drive While Operator License Suspended Or Revoked

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled at the time of publishing.

Further information on his bail amount or current location has not been released.

Blessing has a criminal record-- including a physical fight with a police officer in 2015.

