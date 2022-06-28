Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Breaking News: NJ Officers Justified In Shooting PA Man Who Rushed Them With Broken Bottle, Grand Jury Finds
Police & Fire

Thief Caught On Camera Stealing Security Camera In York County: Police

Jillian Pikora
The camera thief caught on camera before he steals it.
The camera thief caught on camera before he steals it. Photo Credit: Northern York County Regional police department

A thief was spotted on camera moments before he stole it along with several other items from the shed behind a central Pennsylvania home, authorities say.

Northern York County Regional police were called to investigate a theft in the 700 block of Chesterbrook Drive, Manchester Township around 1 a.m. on June 22, according to a release by the department.

The victim’s shed had been burglarized but the victim had a surveillance camera inside of the shed— capturing his face as he reaches forward and steals the camera, as seen in a video obtained by the police.

The man then stole a tape measure and a pair of sunglasses, according to the police.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictures is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

