Breaking News: Two 'Suspicious Deaths' After Police Find Five 'Unconscious People' In York
Police & Fire

Teen Shot In Central Pennsylvania: Authorities

Jillian Pikora
The intersection of Pine and Front streets in Harrisburg.
The intersection of Pine and Front streets in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A teenager was shot in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 7, authorities say.

The teenage boy was found shot around 2 a.m. around the corner of Pine and Front streets, according to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel.

The boy suffered "non-life threatening injuries," and "as of this morning he is doing ok," Maisel told Daily Voice.

The victim is supposedly not cooperating with the police, Maisel says.

Harrisburg police continue to investigate. 

Anyone with information on this shooting should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

