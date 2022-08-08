Teen Shot In Central Pennsylvania: Authorities

A teenager was shot in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 7, authorities say.

The teenage boy was found shot around 2 a.m. around the corner of Pine and Front streets, according to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel.

The boy suffered "non-life threatening injuries," and "as of this morning he is doing ok," Maisel told Daily Voice.

The victim is supposedly not cooperating with the police, Maisel says.

Harrisburg police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.