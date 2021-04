Two men are wanted in connection with a theft at a York Walmart.

West Manchester Township police are asking the public to help identify the pair regarding the incident at 1000 Town Center Drive that took place around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the men in the photographs identities is asked to contact Officer Keller at (717) 792-9514, dkeller@wmtwp.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.