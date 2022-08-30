Recognize Them? Masked Burglars Look Into Security Camera During Theft At PA Store

Three men— including a teenager— robbed a York County store and two were spotted looking right at the security camera on Wednesday, August 24, police say.

The Northern York County Regional police were called to investigate the burglary at Parkway Convenience Store located at 67 Parkway Boulevard in Manchester Township at 10:16 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Three men entered the store by "prying a screen to a rear window open" and stole "multiple vape pens and cigars," police say.

The third suspect is not pictured, as he has been identified 16-year-old from York City, according to the release.

Anyone you can identify either of the suspects pictured is asked contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

