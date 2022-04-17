Contact Us
Police & Fire

PA Couple Found Dead On Kitchen Floor Easter Sunday

Cecilia Levine
Crime scene police tape
Crime scene police tape Photo Credit: Pexels/kat wilcox

A York County couple was found dead on their kitchen floor by a relative early Easter Sunday, authorities said.

Judith A. Snyder, 66, and James E. Miller, 76, appeared to be in distress when they were spotted through a window of the S. Pine Street home in Red Lion by a relative around 8:30 a.m., PA State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka said.

"It was apparent from the window that they were both in distress and possibly deceased," Kochka said.

Troopers and EMS responding to the scene pronounced Snyder and Miller dead. The York County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene to conduct a parallel investigation.

There was no concern or threat to the public.

Additional information pertaining to cause, and manner of death is anticipated to follow from the York County Coroner’s Office. PA-2022-477858

