Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Route 30 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)

A multi-vehicle crash closed part of Route 30 in York County on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to PennDOT.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 between the Route 74/Dover/West York Exit and Apple Way shortly after 1:30 p.m., authorities say.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, and one vehicle appears to have flipped over according to traffic cameras in the area.

Multiple injuries have been reported to emergency dispatchers but it's unclear exactly how many people were involved and the severity of the injuries.

It is also unclear when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

