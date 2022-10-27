Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: PA Dad Of Four Missing Over 1 Year Found Dead In 2nd Story Of Stranger's Garage: Reports
Police & Fire

Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Route 30 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the crash on Route 30.
The scene of the crash on Route 30. Photo Credit: PennDOT

A multi-vehicle crash closed part of Route 30 in York County on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to PennDOT.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 between the Route 74/Dover/West York Exit and Apple Way shortly after 1:30 p.m., authorities say.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, and one vehicle appears to have flipped over according to traffic cameras in the area. 

Multiple injuries have been reported to emergency dispatchers but it's unclear exactly how many people were involved and the severity of the injuries.

It is also unclear when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.