York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Breaking News: York Charter School CEO Stole School Funds From US Government: FBI, USDOJ
Police & Fire

MD Couple Steals $230 In Lottery Tickets From PA Rutters: Police

Jillian Pikora
Suspected lottery theives and their vehicle.
Suspected lottery theives and their vehicle. Photo Credit: Jillian Pikora

A pair of thieves stole hundreds of dollars of lottery tickets from a central Pennsylvania convenience store, authorities say. 

The man and woman pictured, were since in a vehicle with a Maryland license plate, according to a release by York County Regional police on Thursday, August 4. 

In total, the couple took approximately $230 worth of lottery tickets from the Rutter's store on Leader Heights Road. 

Anyone with information about the theft, the couple, or their whereabouts should contact the police. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.