MD Couple Steals $230 In Lottery Tickets From PA Rutters: Police

A pair of thieves stole hundreds of dollars of lottery tickets from a central Pennsylvania convenience store, authorities say.

The man and woman pictured, were since in a vehicle with a Maryland license plate, according to a release by York County Regional police on Thursday, August 4.

In total, the couple took approximately $230 worth of lottery tickets from the Rutter's store on Leader Heights Road.

Anyone with information about the theft, the couple, or their whereabouts should contact the police.

