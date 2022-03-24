Man Exposed Himself At PA Home Store: Police

Just because a store is called At Home does not mean you should make yourself at home.

One man evidently tested the limits of the standard "no shoes, no shirt, no service" policy by exposing himself at the store located at 855 Town Center Drive in York County on Wednesday, Mar. 23, according to West Manchester Township police.

The man exposed himself to a woman in the store around 11:45 a.m., police say.

Further details about the incident have not been released.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact Officer Michael Jordan at (717) 792-9514 or mjordan@wmtwp.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.