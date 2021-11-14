Man Assaults His Grandmother, 68, In York Hospital: Police

A 19-year-old man was arrested for assaulting his grandmother in a York County hospital, authorities said.

Authorities were contacted by a forensic examiner at the hospital saying a 68-year-old woman was assaulted by her grandson, later identified as Aaron Michael Resh, of Wrightsville, on Nov. 5, Lower Windsor Police said.

The victim had a large swollen area to their head and was also wearing a metal eye covering over her eye, police said.

Resh was charged with simple assault and harassment following the Nov. 5 incident, Lower Windsor police said.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled.

