Man Assaults His Grandmother, 68, In York Hospital: Police

Cecilia Levine
Aaron Resh
Aaron Resh Photo Credit: Lower Windsor Township PD

A 19-year-old man was arrested for assaulting his grandmother in a York County hospital, authorities said.

Authorities were contacted by a forensic examiner at the hospital saying a 68-year-old woman was assaulted by her grandson, later identified as Aaron Michael Resh, of Wrightsville, on Nov. 5, Lower Windsor Police said.

The victim had a large swollen area to their head and was also wearing a metal eye covering over her eye, police said. 

Resh was charged with simple assault and harassment following the Nov. 5 incident, Lower Windsor police said.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled. 

