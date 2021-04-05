Man, 19, Shot in York, Say Police

A 19-year-old man was taken to York Hospital for a gunshot wound Monday night, according to city police.

During an investigation, police learned the man was shot in a parking lot in the 900 block Loucks Road around 7:15 p.m.

The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries, say police.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or calling 717-849- 2204.

