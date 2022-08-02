Injuries Reported When SUV Slammed Into Bank In York County

The driver of an SUV apparently took the drive through banking options too literally, slamming straight into a central Pennsylvania bank on Tuesday, August 1, authorities say.

The SUV crashed into the M&T bank located at 3995 Carlisle Road, Dover at 11:40 a.m., according to emergency dispatch.

The driver was initially entrapped in the vehicle and reportedly suffered minor injuries, according to police on the scene.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Police continue to investigate.

