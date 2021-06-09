Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Police & Fire

Fugitive Captured 1 Month After Elbowing Pregnant Woman's Stomach, Police In York County Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Patrick Osbourne
Patrick Osbourne Photo Credit: Carroll Township PD

A man wanted for elbowing a pregnant woman's stomach and punching the back of her head several times was arrested after more than a month on the run, authorities said.

Carroll Township officers responded to the 800 block of Route 15 northbound for a domestic assault around 1:51 a.m. July 29, local police said.

Patrick Osbourne, 20, had fled the scene by the time police arrived, police said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by MDJ Thomas out of District court 19-3-10.

He was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 5 on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.