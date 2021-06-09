Fugitive Captured 1 Month After Elbowing Pregnant Woman's Stomach, Police In York County Say

A man wanted for elbowing a pregnant woman's stomach and punching the back of her head several times was arrested after more than a month on the run, authorities said.

Carroll Township officers responded to the 800 block of Route 15 northbound for a domestic assault around 1:51 a.m. July 29, local police said.

Patrick Osbourne, 20, had fled the scene by the time police arrived, police said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by MDJ Thomas out of District court 19-3-10.

He was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 5 on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct, police said.

