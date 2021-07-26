Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Dirt Bike Rider Injures Officer In Attempt To Flee York County Stop, Report Says

Jillian Pikora
Joelvin Gonzalez Figueroa
Joelvin Gonzalez Figueroa Photo Credit: West Manchester Township PD

A man from York was arrested for fleeing on a dirt bike and hurting a police officer in process, according to West Manchester Township.

Joelvin Gonzalez Figueroa, 23, of the 400 block of North West Street in York City, sped by police without lights on while traveling along the 300 block of South Richland Avenue in West Manchester Township on July 14 around midnight.

Police found the dirt bike at Rutter’s located at 910 South Richland Avenue in Spring Garden Township.

That's when Figueroa drove towards the officer but he jumped out of his patrol vehicle and tackled him to the ground-- ending in his arrest.

The officer hurt his left shoulder while tackling Figueroa and was taken to WellSpan York Hospital. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

Figueroa has been charged with the following:

  • Aggravated Assault (F1)
  • Resisting Arrest (M2)
  • Simple Assault (M2)
  • Disorderly Conduct (M3)
  • Traffic Violations (6 Counts)

Figueroa is being held in the York County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Figueroa has a record of traffic violations and an illegal possession of a firearm.

