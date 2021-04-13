Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: CDC, FDA Call For Pause On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Police & Fire

Coroner IDs Unbuckled Woman Who Died In Head-On York Crash

Kendale and Lombard roads, Windsor Township, York County, Pa.
Kendale and Lombard roads, Windsor Township, York County, Pa. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman was killed in a head-on collision in York County on Sunday.

Around 11 a.m. a woman failed to stop at a stop sign at while driving at the intersection of Lombard and Kendale roads, according to the coroner’s office.

The York County Coroner was called to the scene, where the female driver was pronounced dead at 11:33 a.m.

The coroner has identified the victim as Joyce Seitz, 85 of York Township.

The Seitz was not wearing a seat belt according to an initial report released by the coroner’s office.

There is no word on the status of the other driver.

The crash remains under investigation by York Area Regional Police.

