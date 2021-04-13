Coroner IDs Unbuckled Woman Who Died In Head-On York Crash

A woman was killed in a head-on collision in York County on Sunday.

Around 11 a.m. a woman failed to stop at a stop sign at while driving at the intersection of Lombard and Kendale roads, according to the coroner’s office.

The York County Coroner was called to the scene, where the female driver was pronounced dead at 11:33 a.m.

The coroner has identified the victim as Joyce Seitz, 85 of York Township.

The Seitz was not wearing a seat belt according to an initial report released by the coroner’s office.

There is no word on the status of the other driver.

The crash remains under investigation by York Area Regional Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.