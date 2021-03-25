Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: 'SENSELESS:' Road Rage Shooting Kills Lancaster County Mom Of 6
Police & Fire

Authorities: York City Man Who Raped 4-Year-Old Girl Will Undergo Psychological Evaluation

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Luis Alberto Ortiz-Cuevas.
Luis Alberto Ortiz-Cuevas. Photo Credit: York County Police

A 31-year-old York City man will undergo a psychological examination after entering a no-contest plea after having a 4-year-old girl put her mouth on her penis in 2013, authorities announced.

Luis Alberto Ortiz-Cuevas arrest and subsequent charges come after an investigation that began May 1, 2018 when police attended an interview with the victim/accuser conducted by the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The now 12-year-old girl alleged that Ortiz-Cuevas raped her in April of 2013, when she was four years old, and claimed he had her put his penis in her mouth at a home on East Philadelphia Street, authorities previously said.

Oritz-Cuevas will be sentenced on June 29, but was first charged Feb. 26, 2019 for 

  • Felony class one rape of a child.
  • Felony class one deviate sexual intercourse with a child.
  • Misdemeanor class one for indecent assault with a person less than 13 years of age.
  • Misdemeanor class one for corruption of minors.
Ortiz-Cuevas’s bail was sent at $50,000.

He was apprehended in 2019 by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a home on the 4800 block of Susquehanna Trail in Conewago Township.

The US Marshals turned him over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit for processing and arraignment and released the following statement: 

The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible...We give these type cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the young victim and family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.