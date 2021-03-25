11 People Displaced, 2 Cats Dead In York Fire

Eleven people were displaced and two cats died in a York fire Wednesday.

York City Fire and Rescue Services were called to the 200 block of West Jackson Street for a residential fire around 11 p.m., where the blaze had spread to multiple apartments.

Flames shot out of the rear and smoke billowed through the 3rd floor upon arrival.

The damage was spread between structures in the 220-230 block on the street. The total damage was estimated at $190,000 between all the properties.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania says the fire displaced 8 adults and 3 children.

Volunteers are providing assistance to a total of 8 adults and 3 children following a multi-family apartment fire in the 220 block of W Jackson St in York (York County). — American Red Cross Greater PA #HelpCantWait (@RedCrossGPA) March 25, 2021

York City Fire tells us two cats died in the fire.

The fire has been ruled accidental. Fire officials say the fire was started in a microwave in a 2nd floor kitchen due to electrical failure.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.