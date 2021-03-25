Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
11 People Displaced, 2 Cats Dead In York Fire

Jillian Pikora
Apartment fire on West Jackson Street, York.
Apartment fire on West Jackson Street, York. Photo Credit: York City Fire and Rescue Services Facebook

Eleven people were displaced and two cats died in a York fire Wednesday.

York City Fire and Rescue Services were called to the 200 block of West Jackson Street for a residential fire around 11 p.m., where the blaze had spread to multiple apartments.

Flames shot out of the rear and smoke billowed through the 3rd floor upon arrival.

The damage was spread between structures in the 220-230 block on the street. The total damage was estimated at $190,000 between all the properties.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania says the fire displaced 8 adults and 3 children.

York City Fire tells us two cats died in the fire.

The fire has been ruled accidental. Fire officials say the fire was started in a microwave in a 2nd floor kitchen due to electrical failure.

