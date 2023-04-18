Pink Gloved Woman Robs West Manchester Bank, Police Say

Officers were dispatched to Traditions Bank at 2170 White Street following the robbery just before 10 a.m., according to the police release.

A review of bank surveillance video showed the incident. The woman walked into the bank at 9:45 a.m. according to the time stamp video, according to the police. She then walked up to the counter and showed the teller a handwritten note, and the tell followed the instructions, police said.

No weapons displayed and no threats were made involving a weapon, according to the release.

She fled the area on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the police said.

She is described as "a light skin African American or Hispanic female, approx. 5'3", 200 pounds black/white sneakers, dark colored sweat pants or jeans, white hoodie with a large black "Champion" logo on the front chest area, bright pink gloves with black fingertips, and a light pink medical-style mask...she was carrying a large oversize tan purse with her," the police stated according to the video and witness statements.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department.

