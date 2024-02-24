Payden Sells was shooting at the police when they returned fire killing him on Feb. 23, Trooper James Grothey detailed in a release.

PSP York Troopers were called to assist area police with "domestic incident" in the 600 block of Colonial Avenue in Spring Garden Township at approximately 11:17 p.m., Grothey explained.

Troopers soon learned that the caller to 911 had "reported that there was an actor on scene with multiple firearms, attempting to gain access to the residence," as stated in the release.

Officers from the York City, Springettsbury Township, York County Regional, and West York Borough police departments also responded to assist.

It is not immediately clear which police officers or troopers spotted Sells leaving the front door of the residence but Sells "began actively shooting a firearm in the direction of Law Enforcement officers. Law Enforcement officers on scene returned fire fatally striking Sells," Grothey said.

Deputy Coroners Jackie Heffner and Michelle Rau were called to the scene to investigate and certify the death at 11:39 p.m., according to a separate release by the York County Coroner's office.

Sells was pronounced dead at 12:58 a.m., according to the coroner's release, although Coroner Pam Gay did not realize his name, age, or address.

His cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy scheduled for a later date, Gay said.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J Major Case Team, and Detectives from the York County District Attorney’s Office are investigating this deadly shooting.

"One officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident," Grothey said, noting that no civilians were harmed.

"All troopers and officers who discharged their duty weapons will be placed on administrative duty pending a review of the investigation by the York County District Attorney’s Office," as stated in the PSP release.

Sells was a father who had gotten married approximately two years ago, although according to his social media, he was separated at the time of his death.

He was a Spring Grove Township native and attended South Western Senior High School, as detailed on his Facebook profile. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in Maryland.

Additional details about his life were not immediately available.

More information about this situation is expected to be released from the DA's office later today. Check back here for updates.

