Ohio Woman Held On Prostitution Charges Caught With Drugs In York County Prison, Police Say

Yinmei Zeng, 37 of Ohio, has been held for drug offenses, prostitution, and fleeing from the police since Dec. 2023, court records show. As her two cases progressed, a search of the prison where she was housed was conducted. A "police investigation" into items found during the search found Zeng in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as stated in the police release.

She was arraigned on the drug charges on Feb. 12, but on the 14th her bail was revoked.

Her next court appearance for two of the cases is March 25, records show.

Additional details about her cases were not immediately available. Click here to read about a multi-county massage parlor raid we reported on in September.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.