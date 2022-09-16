Contact Us
Breaking News: PA Man Learns His Fate For Killing 23-Year-Old US Air Force Paramedic, NJ Native
York Dad Dies Less Than 1 Year After Prison Release Following ATF 'Operation Gun Grabber'

Jillian Pikora
Lykeem Ajibree Bethune, in June 2016 (Note that no photos after 2016, including prison photos, have been publicly released) and surveillance images of the car police are searching for. Photo Credit: Facebook/Lykeem Bethune (Keem BallinOut,upper right); York City police department

Police are searching for a vehicle and its driver days after the deadly shooting of a Pennsylvania father

Lykeem Ajibree Bethune, 24, of York City, was shot on the street in the area of East Jackson and South Court Avenue in York at 3:26 p.m. Sunday, September 11, according to the York County Coroner's office.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where, "despite life-saving measures" he died at 3:05 p.m. on Monday, September 12, as stated in the coroner's release. 

The vehicle police are looking for is described as a silver 2020-2022 Nissan sedan with tinted windows and moderate damage to the front end, according to police.

"The driver side front hood is buckled and has a loose front bumper," police say. 

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact the York City police in the following ways:

  • Crimewatch Submit A Tip
  • Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org 
  • Call the York City police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 
  • Call the York City police department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

Bethune had been out of prison for less than a year after the teen dad went to jail at 19 years old following his guilty plea in the 2017 "Operation Gun Grabber" run by the ATF-York County Drug Task Force operation. You can read more about him here

