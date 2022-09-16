York Dad Dies Less Than 1 Year After Prison Release Following ATF 'Operation Gun Grabber'

Police are searching for a vehicle and its driver days after the deadly shooting of a Pennsylvania father.

Lykeem Ajibree Bethune, 24, of York City, was shot on the street in the area of East Jackson and South Court Avenue in York at 3:26 p.m. Sunday, September 11, according to the York County Coroner's office.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where, "despite life-saving measures" he died at 3:05 p.m. on Monday, September 12, as stated in the coroner's release.

The vehicle police are looking for is described as a silver 2020-2022 Nissan sedan with tinted windows and moderate damage to the front end, according to police.

"The driver side front hood is buckled and has a loose front bumper," police say.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact the York City police in the following ways:

Crimewatch Submit A Tip

Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org

Call the York City police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

Call the York City police department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

Bethune had been out of prison for less than a year after the teen dad went to jail at 19 years old following his guilty plea in the 2017 "Operation Gun Grabber" run by the ATF-York County Drug Task Force operation. You can read more about him here.

