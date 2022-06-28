Contact Us
Breaking News: NJ Officers Justified In Shooting PA Man Who Rushed Them With Broken Bottle, Grand Jury Finds
Obituaries

Woman ID'd Following Deadly Three Vehicle Crash After Crossing Four Lanes In York County

Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories
Paulette Dubbs and the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive in Hanover where the crash happened.
Paulette Dubbs and the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive in Hanover where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Facebook/Paulette Dubbs (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

The woman who died at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Saturday, June 25 has been identified by the York County coroner's office.

Paulette K. (McIlwee) Dubbs, 75, of McSherrystown, supposedly drove her Kia Soul across four lanes of traffic— striking two vehicles— in the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive in Hanover, just before noon, according to the release by the coroner's office.

It is unknown how many people were in the two vehicles she struck, or if anyone else was injured.

It is believed she may have had a coronary event, which caused her to lose control of her vehicle, according to the update coroner's release.

Dubbs was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared deceased at the scene at 1:22 p.m., by deputy coroners Onalee Gilbert and Tiffany Naugle, the release details.

She died from blunt force trauma sustained in the crash and her death was ruled accidental by the coroner's office.

Her community is already sharing about their loss, including McSherrystown Borough Councilman Daniel Colgan who writes, "We lost a good one yesterday. A good neighbor and great member of our community. God grant you peace Paulette Dubbs."

Dubbs was born and raised in Hanover where she was a member of Missionary Bible Baptist Church, and was employed at Doubleday and Snyder’s-Lance before her retirement in December 2012, according to her obituary.

She "treasured times with relatives and church family, and enjoyed listening to Gospel music and collecting angels," as written in her obituary.

She is survived by two sisters, Barbara A. Perrone of Hanover, and Rosellen L. Fairall and her husband Duane Sweep of Burnsville, MN, a brother, Paul K. McIlwee, Jr and his wife Stephanie of Hanover, as well as her extended family and friends, her obituary details.

Following her cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 725 Baltimore Street, Hanover with Pastor Mark Rohnke officiating, according to her obituary.

"Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice, Feiser Funeral Home," as stated in her obituary.

Hanover Borough police continue to investigate the crash.

