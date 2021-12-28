Swinging Telephone Pole Kills PA Construction Worker

A 54-year-old construction worker died days after being struck by a telephone pole at a job site in central Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Sean Blackmon succumbed to his injuries on Monday, Dec. 27 just after 6:45 p.m. -- six days after the incident, the York County Coroner's Office said Tuesday afternoon.

On Dec. 21, Blackmon was part of a crew assigned by Benfer Construction to replace a pole at West Canal Road and Intermediate Avenue in Dover Township, authorities said.

He walked directly into the path of a swinging pole around 5 p.m., and was struck in the right side, the coroner's office said.

The force of the impact knocked him to the ground, authorities said.

He was rushed to WellSpan York Hospital, where he fought for his life for six days before being declared dead, authorities said.

Blackmon has no recent fixed address, according to the coroner's office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

The incident is under investigation by the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

