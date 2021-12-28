Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Federal Judge In NJ Orders Duo To Stop Selling Supposed COVID 'Cure'
Obituaries

Swinging Telephone Pole Kills PA Construction Worker

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Construction worker
Construction worker Photo Credit: Pixabay (ZeeChow)

A 54-year-old construction worker died days after being struck by a telephone pole at a job site in central Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Sean Blackmon succumbed to his injuries on Monday, Dec. 27 just after 6:45 p.m. -- six days after the incident, the York County Coroner's Office said Tuesday afternoon.

On Dec. 21, Blackmon was part of a crew assigned by Benfer Construction to replace a pole at West Canal Road and Intermediate Avenue in Dover Township, authorities said.

He walked directly into the path of a swinging pole around 5 p.m., and was struck in the right side, the coroner's office said.

The force of the impact knocked him to the ground, authorities said.

He was rushed to WellSpan York Hospital, where he fought for his life for six days before being declared dead, authorities said.

Blackmon has no recent fixed address, according to the coroner's office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

The incident is under investigation by the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.