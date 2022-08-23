Maryland Man Kills Mom, Child In Mass Stabbing In York County: Authorities

A mass stabbing at a home in York has left a 34-year-old woman and a 5-year-oldchild dead on Monday, August 22, authorities say.

Pennsylvania state police were called to the stabbing in Firebox Court, Hopewell Township, at 7:19 p.m. according to a release the following morning.

Local police and state troopers arrived to find multiple people had been stabbed and dispatchers initially said this was a "mass casualty" incident.

In total, four people were hurt—Jacqueline Fousek, 63, and Joseph Fousek, 28, both of Stewartstown were seriously hurt, so they were treated at the scene and rushed to area hospitals, state police say.

Christine Fousek, 34, and a 5-year-old who's name has not been officially released (although it is believed to be her daughter, Rylee Ann Reynolds, according to a GoFundMe and Daily Voice has reached out to the company verify the campaign) died at the scene at 8:12 p.m. as pronounced by Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner and Deputy Coroner in-training Tif Naugle.

There official cause and manner of death are pending autopsies that are yet to be scheduled at the time of publishing.

Keith Wayne Kretzer, 31, of Edgewood, Maryland, was arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing and "was taken into to custody without incident," state police say.

Kretzer has been charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide and two counts of Criminal Attempt– Homicide, state police say after consulting with the York County district attorney's office.

He has been denied bail due to state law regarding criminal homicide charges, and has been held in the York County Prison, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Laura S. Manifold at 1:30 p.m. on October 5, according to his court docket.

"There is no concern or threat to the public," was a sentiment echo by all authorities involved.

