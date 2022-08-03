Man Shot Dead In York ID'd By Coroner

A 37-year-old man who was shot dead in central Pennsylvania on Monday, August 1, has been identified, authorities say.

Leonard Johnson, of the 200 block of North Main Street in Manchester, died from multiple gunshot wounds at 2:50 p.m., according to York County Coroner's Office Chief Deputy Tania Zech.

York City police were called to the reported shooting in the 300 block of Miller Lane at approximately 1:33 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 37-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound, the release explains.

"Despite life-saving actions, the victim, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries," police say.

Johnson was a graduate of Will Penn Senior High School and enjoyed hip-hop dancing, handball, and basketball, according to his social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

Detectives continue to investigate this deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com .

. Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org .

. Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.