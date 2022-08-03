Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: Man 'Intentionally Struck', Drove Over Motorcyclist In PA: Police
Obituaries

Man Shot Dead In York ID'd By Coroner

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Leonard Johnson
Leonard Johnson Photo Credit: Facebook/Leonard Johnson

A 37-year-old man who was shot dead in central Pennsylvania on Monday, August 1, has been identified, authorities say. 

Leonard Johnson, of the 200 block of North Main Street in Manchester, died from multiple gunshot wounds at 2:50 p.m., according to York County Coroner's Office Chief Deputy Tania Zech. 

York City police were called to the reported shooting in the 300 block of Miller Lane at approximately 1:33 p.m., according to a release by the department. 

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 37-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound, the release explains. 

"Despite life-saving actions, the victim, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries," police say. 

Johnson was a graduate of Will Penn Senior High School and enjoyed hip-hop dancing, handball, and basketball, according to his social media. 

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released. 

Detectives continue to investigate this deadly shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

  • Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.
  • Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org.
  • Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204. 
  • Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.