Man Dies After Being Thrown From Motorcycle In York County: Coroner

A 33-year-old man has died hours after a driver passing by found him lying in the road following a motorcycle crash on Thursday, Sept. 22, authorities say.

The unidentified man had been riding his motorcycle south on Woodbine Road when he lost control near the intersection of Church Road and was thrown from his bike just before 4 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's office.

After he was found he was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he died at 4:57 p.m., the release details.

His death was certified and investigated by Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman.

He died from accidental "blunt force trauma due to a single vehicle motorcycle crash," Coroner Pam Gay states in the release.

A routine toxicology test was also performed.

His name has yet to be released at the time of publishing.

