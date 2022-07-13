Ghost Guns Found At Home Of Man On Bail When He Allegedly Killed York Dad Of 2

A warranted search of the home of a man who was out on bail when he allegedly shot and killed a local dad, has revealed a massive weapons stash including multiple ghost guns, authorities say.

Jacquez Davon Brown, 26, of York, was arrested on homicide charges in connection with the July 6 shooting death of Shaheim "Mugga" Carr, 27, of York at a home in the 600 block Wheatfield Street on Sunday, July 11, York City police say.

Investigators later searched the home and seized six firearms— including two ghost guns, or guns assembled from fabricated parts, or parts of multiple guns none of which have serial numbers rendering them untraceable, altered high capacity magazines allowing for up to 40 additional bullets, two bulletproof vests, and thousands of dollars in cash, police said at a t conference on Tuesday, July 12.

Carr had been shot at over 100 times when he was found dead in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street at 11:13 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, York City police revealed at the conference.

Carr is survived by his two children, family, and friends, according to social media.

Carr was previously brought in by city police in 2020 for questioning about the shooting death of Willie Hicks but additional details on that case were not released.

Brown was previously charged in connection with the shooting death of Anthony "Tony" Wasilewski, 19, who was killed during a fight over a cellphone on July 20, 2011, according to the National Registry for Exoneration.

Brown was found guilty of first-degree murder on November 14, 2013 and was later sentenced to 50 years to life, according to the registry and court records.

After multiple appeals claiming self-defense, he received a retrial, won his case, and was released on February 3, 2022, the registry details citing the court records.

During the final appeal he was charged with two felonies Intimidate Witness/Victim - Withhold and Testimony, and Conspiracy - Intimidate Witness/Victim -Withhold Testimony, on January 27, 2022. He was granted bail for those charges on May 20, 2022, according to court documents.

His court dates for those felony charges have been canceled and/or rescheduled following Brown's arrest in connection with Carr's shooting death, court records show.

Brown has been held in the York County Prison where he has been denied bail and his preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled, according to court records.

