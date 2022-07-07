Dad of Two Shot Dead In York

A 27-year-old dad was shot dead in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, July 6, authorities say.

Shahiem "Mugga" Carr of York, was found shot dead in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street at 11:13 a.m., according to a release by the York City police department.

No arrests have been made but police have located a gold 2015 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania registration KCF0338, they believe the shooter was driver.

Carr is survived by his two children, family, and friends, according to social media.

Carr was previously brought in by city police in 2020 for questioning about the shooting death of Willie Hicks but additional details on that case were not released.

Police continue to investigate this deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.