Amish Boy, 4, Dies Day After Brother's Funeral Following Central PA Farm Tractor Rollover

Another member of a local Amish family has died following an accidental farm tractor rollover, authorities say.

Jeffrey Ryan Fisher, 4, of Gordonville, died from multiple traumatic injuries on Tuesday, August 2, according to Dauphin County spokesperson Brett Hambright and his obituary.

He had sustained serious injuries in the accidental farm tractor rollover crash in the 1100 block of Furnace Road near the intersection at Indian Steps Road in Lower Chanceford Township around 11:15 a.m., on Friday, July 29, according to Pennsylvania state police and the York County coroner's office.

His old brother Caleb Emmanuel Fisher, 9, died at the scene along with his cousins Mary Etta, 14, and Naomi Rose, 7, all of Brogue, and his aunt— a mother of eight children— Katie Ann Stoltzfus, 36, according to their respective obituaries.

Fisher was one of five children taken to area hospitals by ambulances and helicopters from the scene, according to state police at the time of the crash.

The man operating the farm tractor— later identified as his Uncle Amos Stoltzfus, was transported from the scene in serious condition, according to York Daily Record citing Pennsylvania state police.

The "older-model farm tractor was pulling a flatbed, open utility trailer," state police say. "Twelve individuals were riding in the trailer when the operator of the tractor traveled off the roadway and over an embankment, causing the tractor and trailer to roll."

The roadway was closed also The PSP Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, Forensic Services Unit, and Criminal Investigation Unit investigated.

Fisher was a member of the Old Order Amish Church, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his parents, Mervin J. and Malinda King Fisher; brother, Jamie Luke; sisters, Marcia, Caroline, and Janessa; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Naomi King, York County.; paternal grandparents, Emanuel and Lydiann Fisher, Gordonville; maternal great-grandparents, Rachel King and Rebecca King, his obituary details.

His funeral was held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, at his home preceded by a viewing, he was buried at Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville, his obituary states.

He passed the day after his brother's funeral.

