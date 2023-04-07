24-Year-Old ID'd Following Motorcycle Crash In York: Authorities

A 24-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash into a utility box in York County on Thursday, April 6, 2023, authorities say.

Kevin Pritchett was speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his 2006 Honda motorcycle while attempting to pass a vehicle on Winterstown Road at the intersection with Dairy Road— slamming into a metal utility box at 9:10 p.m., authorities explained in multiple releases.

Pennsylvania State Police were called the the scene at 9:15 p.m. and Pritchett was taken to WellSpen York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later, according to the releases.

His death was certified by York County Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman.

Pritchett was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash, according to the the York County coroner's office.

His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries due to a single vehicle accident and the manner was accident, according to the coroner's report.

PSP continue to investigate this deadly crash.

Pritchett previously worked at Tate Access Floors, a former co-worker told Daily Voice. For fun he enjoyed working on his car, riding his motorcycle, and playing video games and paintball with his friends, according to social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

