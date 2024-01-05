NWS: Winter Storm Warnings Issued In The Following Pennsylvania Counties

From Saturday until Sunday, the following Pennsylvania counties are being alerted by the NWS for a heavy winter storm:

Adams.

Bedford.

Blair.

Carbon.

Centre.

Columbia.

Clinton.

Cumberland.

Dauphin.

Franklin.

Fulton.

Huntingdon.

Juniata.

Lackawanna.

Lebanon.

Luzerne.

Lycoming.

Mifflin.

Monroe.

Montour.

Northumberland.

Perry.

Pike.

Schuylkill.

Snyder.

Sullivan.

Susquehanna.

Union.

Wayne.

Wyoming.

York.

The storm is expected to bring "heavy snow and mixed precipitation," NWS stated. The snow may have approximate accumulations between five to eight inches. The bulk of the snow is predicted to fall between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to NWS. Areas southeast of Harrisburg and York should see lower accumulations because rain and sleet will be mixed in. Some sleet and rain are expected to follow the snowstorm into Sunday.

Travelers are asked to stay home if possible, especially on Saturday afternoon and evening.

NWS warns of extreme conditions of "snowfall rates in excess of one inch per hour at times creating snow-covered roads and poor visibility," along Interstates 80 and 81.

Police in central PA remind the public to not block or crowd snowplows.

