Eric Daniel Christaldi II/Jr., 27, of Lititz; Mitchell Geovanni Christaldi, 24, of Stroudsburg; and Dakota Brian Kauffman, 27, of East Prospect (formerly of Gap and Myerstown) all have pending drug-related charges after a tip on New Year's Eve led to a drug bust at 39 South Main Street, East Prospect Borough, Lower Windsor Township police detailed in the release.

Around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers from LWTPD, Hellam Township PD, and K-9 Cerberus served the search warrant at the home seizing a "significant amount of methamphetamines and drug related paraphernalia."

Mitchell has been a convicted felon since he fled from police in Lancaster County in 2019, his length court record shows. The rest of his criminal record is drug offenses including driving under the influence.

His preliminary hearing for this case is set before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel at 2:30 p.m. on March 28, according to his latest docket.

Mitchell's relative, Eric, is the namesake son of an infamous repeat violent sex offender who raped children and is currently in SCI Dallas.

Eric Jr. has a lengthy criminal record beginning in 2015, which is notably around the time of his father's second sexual assault conviction. Junior's offenses include harassment, false identification to police, as well as numerous driving and drug convictions in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, court records show.

He has multiple active cases including felony charges for fleeing from police and endangering the welfare of children in his care, according to his latest dockets.

He has many court appearances scheduled over the next few weeks and months.

Finally, there is Dakota who remains at large and is wanted on a felony warrant, police explained. He is a convicted felon who was sentenced to 2 to 5 years in prison for robbery in 2016, his first criminal docket details. This is followed by years of misdemeanor convictions for drug-related offenses.

He has many active cases in York, Lancaster, and Luzerne counties, court records show. These include multiple felony charges for drug manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact the police at 717-244-8055.

Editor's Note: Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more recent mugshots and a mugshot of Eric Jr. We will update this article with those images as soon as we receive them.

