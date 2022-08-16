Contact Us
York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police

Jillian Pikora
Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez (left) and Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera II (right)
Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez (left) and Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera II (right) Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police (left); York County Prison (right)

Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer.

Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing. 

Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera II, 24, of York, has been arrested in connection with Bermudez-Melendez's death on Tuesday, August 2022, according to an updated release by the state police. 

Investigators "determined Bermudez-Melendez was killed in York City and his body was transported and discarded in a wooded area along Holtwood Road in Lancaster County," as stated in the release.

Bermudez-Melendez's death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the police. 

Rivera-Rivera II has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse, according to court documents. 

He has been held in the York County Prison after being denied bail, his court docket shows. 

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Joel N. Toluba at 9 a.m. on August 29, court records detail. 

