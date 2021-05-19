York County Ran Out Of Ballots On Election Day

Several York County polling places ran out of Ballots on election day.

Many people, mostly Republicans were turned away around 11 a.m. according to election officials.

The Nashville Volunteer Fire Company in Spring Grove was one of the locations that ran out of Republican paper ballots, but offered voters an ADA machine touchscreen.

The Eastern York High School in Lower Windsor Township ran experienced shortages around 1:30 p.m. Election officials began turning away voters and asked them to return in a few hours when additional ballots would be available.

It is unknown exactly how many polling locations were affected by ballot shortages.

The number of ballots per polling location is based on the number of people who voted last time and the number of registered voters, according to election officials.

