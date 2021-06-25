Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

York County Man Arrested For Faking Docs To Purchase Firearms

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Michael J. Cagliostro.
Michael J. Cagliostro. Photo Credit: Lower Windsor Township PD

A York County man was arrested Wednesday after he fraudulently attempted to purchase firearms, according to Lower Windsor Township police.

Michael Cagliostro, 59, of York, attempted to purchase a firearm at Bluestone Firearms in Lower Windsor Township using falsified documents and was denied.

Cagliostro has been charged with the following:

  • F3 Materially false written statement - purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm
  • M3 False Swearing

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 23 at 9:45 a.m.

Cagliostro has been released on his own recognizance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.