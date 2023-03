A 13-year-old girl is being searched for by York City Police.

Tyleea Elliot was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Pattison Street wearing a red jacket and jeans on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Additional information was not released.

Anyone with information on Elliot's whereabouts is asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234.

