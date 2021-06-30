Woman Killed In York County Crash Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt

A 54-year-old woman died in a crash on Tuesday night in West Manchester Township, according to the York County coroner.

The coroner was called to the 1000 block of South Salem Church Road for a reported fatality shortly after 11 p.m.

The single-vehicle crash was ruled accidental following a preliminary investigation, showing that the woman lost control of her vehicle and hit several trees before reaching a stop.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:17 p.m.

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Her name will be released after her family is notified.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology will be obtained.

