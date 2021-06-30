Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: IT'S OVER! Standoff Ends With Harrisburg Gunman Who Live Streamed While Holding Hostages
News

Woman Killed In York County Crash Wasn't Wearing Seatbelt

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
South Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township.
South Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 54-year-old woman died in a crash on Tuesday night in West Manchester Township, according to the York County coroner.

The coroner was called to the 1000 block of South Salem Church Road for a reported fatality shortly after 11 p.m.

The single-vehicle crash was ruled accidental following a preliminary investigation, showing that the woman lost control of her vehicle and hit several trees before reaching a stop.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:17 p.m.

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Her name will be released after her family is notified.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology will be obtained.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.