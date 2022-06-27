Contact Us
Woman Dies In Three Vehicle Crash After Crossing Four Lanes Of Traffic In York County: Coroner

Jillian Pikora
The 200 block of Eisenhower Drive in Hanover
The 200 block of Eisenhower Drive in Hanover Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A woman died at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Saturday, June 25, according to a release by the York County coroner's office.

The crash happened in the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive in Hanover, just before noon, the release explains.

The woman supposedly drove her Kia Soul across four lanes of traffic— striking two vehicles, the coroner's office said.

It is unknown how many people were in the two vehicles she struck, or if anyone else was injured.

The woman in the Kia was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared deceased at the scene at 1:22 p.m., by deputy coroners Onalee Gilbert and Tiffany Naugle, the release details.

Her identity has not been released as of Monday afternoon.

An autopsy will not be conducted but a routine toxicology test was performed, according to the release.

Hanover Borough police are investigating the crash.

