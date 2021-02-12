Contact Us
Winning PA Lottery Ticket For New Year's Millionaire Raffle Remains Unclaimed

Jillian Pikora
Pennsylvania Lottery Millionaire Raffle for New Year's 2021.
Pennsylvania Lottery Millionaire Raffle for New Year's 2021. Photo Credit: Twitter (PALottery)

A lottery ticket that won in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle has yet to be claimed and soon it will expire, according to a release by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket worth $100,000 was sold in York County for the Jan. 2 drawing.

The winning ticket number is 00355147.

The prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Dec. 30 otherwise the Lottery Fun will donate the unclaimed prize to programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians.

The winners can claim the ticket and receive the prize money by signing the back of the ticket and making an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office by calling 1-800-692-7481.

