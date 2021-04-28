Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
West Manchester Police Use DNA Data To Create New Sketch Images To Solve Cold Case

Jillian Pikora
New artist rendition based on this DNA and genetic information made by Forensic Artist Jenny Kenyon from State College Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: West Manchester Township PD

The West Manchester Township Police in conjunction with the DNA Doe Project, have used new technology to create updated sketches of a cold- case murder victim.

The skeletal remains were found at Haviland and Loucks Rd in West Manchester Township in Nov. 2013.

The police have continuously investigated this case, entering information into genealogy websites and gathering DNA from the man's body.

With the help of the DNA Doe Project police have learned that the victim in this case is 75% Sub-Saharan African and 7% North Atlantic.

"This means our victim was black and may have had a Caucasian great-grandparent or great-great grandparent in the family line. Results based on this new information are showing in the genealogy websites of distant family in the North Carolina area and surrounding states," police said in a news release.

This genetic testing along with isotope testing indicate the victim was born and grew-up in the southeastern part of the US, possibly North Carolina.

The police had a new artist rendition sketch made based on the updated information.

Police remind the public that artist renditions are not meant to be exact likenesses; for example the man may have had a different skin tone or hairstyle.

One image shows the victim with nasal and orbital fractures obtained sometime in his life, and the other image doesn’t include those injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 717-792-9514 and ask for Sgt. Lance Krout or Detective Sgt. Sean Conway.

