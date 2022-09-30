Victim Believed Killed By Ex-Con In York Was Barber, Former Football Player

A 19-year-old barber and former high school football player has been identified as the victim of a "targeted" shooting earlier this week in York County, according to authorities and online records.

Ethan Mooney was killed on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and authorities have identified Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, as a suspect, according to the York County coroner and local police. Christian is wanted on a warrant for felony Criminal Homicide by the York City police, court records show.

Records show Mooney previously played football for South Western High School in Hanover. A GoFundMe campaign for his family had raised more than $2,000 as of Friday, Sept. 30.

"Ethan Mooney was one of the coolest collective young gentleman you could possibly ever meet," reads the campaign, launched by Chris and Ashley Leppo.

"He loved dirt bikes, being a barber, or just hanging out with his friends and family. This young man's life was taken way too early and his family is feeling the most pain out of all of it."

City police were called to the shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m., according to a release by the department. Upon arrival, officers found Mooney suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 12: 50 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the York County coroner's office.

This is the second deadly shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street this year, as a 27-year-old man was shot dead in that same area on April, 13, as Daily Voice previously reported. Police continue to investigate this deadly shooting.

Christian is considered "armed and dangerous," Andy Baez Acting Commander of the York City police department Detective Division told ABC27.

He previously served prison time for Felony Robbery-Inflict Threat Immediate Bodily Injury with a sentence of 1.5 years confinement including time served sentenced starting June 15, 2015, as part of a negotiated plea deal along with three co-defendants, court records show.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling the York City police tip line at 717-849-2204, the York City police department at 717-846-1234 or at 717-849-2219, or by emailing Detective Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org.

