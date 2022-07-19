Contact Us
Breaking News: Hazmat Called To Crash Causing Closure At Colonel Denning State Park: Pennsylvania State Police
US Marshals Nab Central Pennsylvania Nightclub Shooter: Police

Jillian Pikora
Banana Max night club and Jorge Soba-Torres.
Banana Max night club and Jorge Soba-Torres. Photo Credit: York County Prison (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a central Pennsylvania nightclub, authorities say.

The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Jorge Soba-Torres, of York, on a warrant for Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault on Monday, July 18, according to a release by Springettsbury Township police department. 

Springettsbury Township police were called to a reported shooting at Banana Max nightclub, located at 2650 Eastern Boulevard, at 1:44 a.m. on June 18, the department says. 

Upon arrival, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to York Hospital, police say. 

An update on the victim's condition was not released. 

Soba-Torres was also slapped with felony drug possession charges with bail set at $10,000 following his arrest, although he won't be released as he has been held in the York County Prison and has been denied bail for the attempt homicide charges, court records show. 

His preliminary hearing in connection with the shooting has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. and the for the drug charge his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy both at 9 a.m. on July 29, court records show. 

