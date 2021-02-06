Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Three 6-Foot Snakes Slither Into York County Homes (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
Lower Windsor Township officers responded to two homes and removed a total of three snakes.
Lower Windsor Township officers responded to two homes and removed a total of three snakes. Photo Credit: Lower Windsor Township PD

Police removed three snakes measuring between five and six feet long from homes in York County (scroll down for photos).

Lower Windsor Township officers responded to two homes and removed a total of three snakes, they said on June 2.

"Snake Day in Lower Windsor Township," the department said. "Not one of our favorite jobs to do, but when needed we try to adapt – even on snake day."

All snakes were relocated and had "slithered into new territory," authorities said.

It was not clear how or why the snakes got into the homes.

Lower Windsor Township officers responded to two homes and removed a total of three snakes.

Lower Windsor Township PD

Lower Windsor Township officers responded to two homes and removed a total of three snakes.

Lower Windsor Township PD

