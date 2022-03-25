Teen Arrested For Killing In PA Park Across From High School: Police

A fellow 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his peer at a Pennsylvania park on Wednesday, authorities say.

Javion Roman, of York, was arrested for the murder of Malaki Beady on Friday, Mar. 25, according to an updated release by York city police.

Beady, also of York, was found shot dead in the 200 block of West Maple Street in York's Penn Park on Mar. 23, around 11 a.m., the York County coroner's office confirmed in a release on Thursday.

Beady was a senior at William Penn Senior high school— which is located across the street from the park where he was found.

Beady's cause and manner of death were also released on Friday, confirming he died from a single-gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide according to the coroner's office.

Roman has been charged with criminal homicide, he is being held without bail New York County Prison, and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge on Apr. 8 at 9 a.m., court records show.

