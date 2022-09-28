'Targeted' Teen Shot Dead In York: Police

A 19-year-old man has died following a "targeted shooting" a York on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police say.

The City police were called to the shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The man's name was not released at the time of publishing.

This is the second deadly shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street this year, as a 27-year-old man was shot dead in that same area on April, 13, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Police continue to investigate this deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling the York City police tip line at 717-849-2204, the York City police department at 717-846-1234 or at 717-849-2219, or by emailing Detective Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org.

